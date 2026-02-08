Charlie Puth Delivers Stellar National Anthem Performance at Super Bowl

Charlie Puth just performed “The Star Spangled Banner” before the Super Bowl (Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots). Reactions on X seem to be mostly positive.

While some people made note of his casual fashion (and others thought the rendition was a touch too low-key), there was a lot of high praise for the two-time Billboard Music Award winner. See some of the reactions to the performance below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“One of the best performances of the national anthem I have seen in a long time. Great job Charlie Puth” (source)

“Now THAT is how you perform the #NationalAnthem. An amazing rendition by #CharliePuth. It was touching seeing him clearly overwhelmed by the moment at the end.” (source)

“Well done Charlie Puth. Nice to hear the anthem treated nicely. I do love the flyover, too” (source)

“Charlie Puth just finished substituting a 5th period English class and showed up to sing the National Anthem. Mad versatile.” (source)

.@charlieputh sings a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem ahead of Super Bowl LX 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mB0T6e5D9d — NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026

“The only thing we can all agree on is that [Charlie Puth] absolutley crushed that national anthem.” (source)

“Put some respect on Charlie Puth’s name. That was damn good” (source)

“Charlie Puth is great and has an amazing voice but just give me some loud and passionate national anthem. That did not get the people going.” (source)

“doesn’t matter how you feel or what your views are… the #SuperBowl national anthem will get you. always gives me chills” (source)

You can replay the performance through Peacock or the NFL’s X account.

How to Watch the Super Bowl

A general view of the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots logos on the Levi’s Stadium video board prior to Super Bowl LX on February 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Watching the Super Bowl is incredibly easy this year. The game is airing for free on NBC right now. The network is available to anyone who can receive over-the-air TV signals using a digital antenna. NBC is also available through most cable/satellite packages, as well as digital cable alternatives such as YouTube TV.

The Super Bowl is also streaming via Peacock.

Bad Bunny’s halftime performance will air during the later game; an exact time is unavailable.