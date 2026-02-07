The Most Likely Super Bowl Winner Revealed, According to Current Odds

February might be the smallest month, but in it you’ll find the biggest game: The Super Bowl.

The odds on Polymarket are telling us there is a clear favorite between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. Let’s look at the tape and see if it matches up.

The New England Patriots’ Odds to Win the Super Bowl

(Credit: David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sunday’s Super Bowl might be the most deviated from preseason predictions in NFL history. Both the Pats and Hawks came in at about 60-1 to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the preseason, with some books even having the Pats’ as low as 80-1.

How have these eight years of New England mediocrity passed so quickly? It still feels like yesterday Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were running the league. But the next Tom Brady is in New England, and his name is Drake Maye.

The 23-year-old NFL MVP runner-up (robbed, many would say) has led the Pats back to the promised land and has teenage Bostonians acting questionable, to say the least (type Drake Maye into TikTok and see for yourself). The young gunslinger is far and away the best quarterback under age 25 in the league right now, but he will face his toughest test on Sunday.

Coupled with Maye is AP NFL Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel. The player-turned-coach recently took home the coveted award, although he was too busy preparing for the Super Bowl to accept it in person.

Despite the talent Boston’s team is broadening, they are still the biggest Super Bowl underdog in almost ten years. Polymarket currently gives them a mere 32% chance to win it all.

The Seattle Seahawks’ Odds to Win the Super Bowl

Kenneth Walker III, No. 9 of the Seattle Seahawks, celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lumen Field on Jan. 17, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Seattle, on the other hand, comes in as the heavy favorite on Polymarket at 69%.

GM John Schneider deserves his flowers, he is the first GM in NFL history to lead the same team to the Super Bowl twice with entirely different players and coaches.

The missing piece for Seattle was a high level QB. Enter Sam Darnold. The former first-round pick was marked as a bust after the Jets drafted him, but you would be surprised what being in a competent system can do for a QB. Darnold lit it up as a Minnesota Viking last season and it earned him the Seahawks job. Now he is playing the best football of his career, with the best team of his career, with a Seattle team that is ready to make up for the most brutal loss in Super Bowl history back in 2014.

While New England might have the young talent, Seattle has more of it overall. Sometimes the odds are right, and Polymarket’s odds are leaning toward the Seahawks right now. Every dollar you bet on Seattle will rake in $1.45. The only question is how much are you willing to risk?