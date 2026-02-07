Will Bad Bunny Wear a Dress During the Super Bowl?

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show is nearly here, and he just might make a daring fashion choice as he takes the stage.

If “all publicity is good publicity” then Bad Bunny has been on the greatest PR stretch of all time.

For starters, the Puerto Rican was not only the most streamed male artist last year, but he was the most streamed male artist every day in January of 2026. His popularity in 2025 earned him numerous Grammys, most notably taking home the coveted award for Album of the Year for his record smashing Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

He then gave his acceptance speech, with a clear message for the current administration when he denounced ICE by saying “ICE out.” Social media greeted his protest with mixed reactions. It is worth noting that Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) was far from the only winner to speak out against America’s Immigration enforcers on music’s biggest night.

But all eyes are on the megastar as he takes the stage for the biggest concert of the year: the Super Bowl halftime show. Some social media users, still reeling from Bad Bunny’s ICE comments, said they would boycott the halftime show altogether, with many saying they are going to instead tune into Turning Point USA’s rival halftime show featuring Kid Rock, among other musicians.

Despite the “unwoke” halftime show, Bad Bunny’s performance is still expected to be the most watched halftime show of all time, topping last year’s show headlined by Kendrick Lamar, which saw 133.5 million viewers. This is all to say Bad Bunny will have another opportunity to make a statement should he choose to do so. It might even be a fashion statement.

The Odds of Bad Bunny Wearing a Dress During the Super Bowl, According to Polymarket

‘Tonight Show’ musical guest Bad Bunny performs on Feb. 27, 2020 (Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Ocasio has been known to wear dresses at high profile events. This includes the Met Gala, in music videos and famously for his Jacquemus Campaign. There are multiple reasons he has worn dresses in these situations before: to challenge gender norms, to support the LGBTQ community, and to simply express himself how he saw fit.

The question then becomes “will he wear another on the biggest stage in the world?”. Conflicting reports over the past few days have been unable to confirm or deny if the superstar will be donning his most controversial outfit. Couple that with the fact that Super Bowl halftime artists famously reveal little about their show ahead of time, and it is really a coin flip if Ocasio will wear a dress or not.

Well, not exactly a coin flip. Polymarket currently indicates that there is a 22% chance Bad Bunny will wear a dress this Sunday. That means a $100 bet would win you over $422 should he wear a dress.

If betting on fashion isn’t your forte, you can always bet on the game with Polymarket as well. Right now, Polymarket has the Seahawks as the favorite with 69% they bring home the Lombardi trophy.