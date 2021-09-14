Carrie Underwood Fans Want Her in the Super Bowl Halftime Show After Sunday Night Football Debut

Super Bowl LVI may still be several months away, but the calls to name Carrie Underwood as the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer are growing. Underwood on Sunday debuted the newest rendition of the Sunday Night Football theme song, “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” as the Los Angeles Rams took on the Chicago Bears to help kick off the 2021-2022 season, and her stunning performance is a clear sign for fans that she should take the halftime show stage.

Underwood previously teased that this would be her “best opener yet” in her nine years as the NBC show’s headliner. In a social media in late August, the country crooner teased, “here we go — year 9 with [Sunday Night Football] and I think we’ve created the best opener yet,” adding that “we’ve got some pretty awesome technology for this one and I can’t wait for you all to see it.” In a press release ahead of the song’s debut, Underwood added, “this season is my ninth season working with the incredible people at Sunday Night Football. People, they need that togetherness. I love the challenge, taking the song that is so synonymous with ‘Sunday Night Football’ and finding new ways to make it fresh.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans were certainly a fan of the new theme song, and as Underwood and the Sunday Night Football socials shared her performance, praise poured in. But Underwood received more than just applause, as there was also plenty of demand for her to be tapped as the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer. Underwood has never performed at the halftime show, and if she were named, she would join the ranks of Justin Timberlake, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, The Weekend, Lady Gaga, and many more. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say.

‘She needs to be’ the halftime show performer

“Go Carrie,” cheered one in the Instagram comments. “awesome yes she needs to be the super bowl halftime show yes yes yes”

‘Manifesting’

https://twitter.com/SoldierSiobhan/status/1437326661587030018?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“She should be in the Super Bowl half time show,” petitioned another. That person showed their support for Underwood’s song by adding a fire emoji.

Her ‘voice is amazing’

https://twitter.com/ryan15wyatt/status/1437219929955213312?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“You should totally be in the super bowl halftime show,” commented another person favoring Underwood for the coveted halftime show performance. “Your voice is amazing!”

When is it going to happen?

https://twitter.com/BiancaMarie88/status/1437210947093893124?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“She would be amazing,” somebody wrote in agreement to the calls to tap Underwood for the performer. “I’ve seen her in concert before and she throws a heck of a concert!”

‘Loved it’

https://twitter.com/kbergner18/status/1437220688969019394?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Somebody else wrote that naming Underwood the halftime show performer would be a “good idea.” That person went on to write, “I wonder why they have never thought of her. She would be awesome.”

‘She would slay’

https://twitter.com/Jaymieeec/status/1437210254417223683?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Carrie for the halftime show,” rallied another, with somebody else commenting that Underwood has done “a great job singing Sunday night football almost every year. Two thumbs up.”

Underwood is a ‘perfect fit’

https://twitter.com/dawnmoyer12/status/1437587891685928960?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Reacting to the calls, another fan said Underwood would be “such a perfect fit” for the performance, with another adding, “she would be amazing.” Somebody else commented that Underwood “crushed it!! Love the power in your voice!”