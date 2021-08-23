Carrie Underwood Stuns in New Promo for 'Sunday Night Football' Opener

✖

Carrie Underwood is getting hyped for the return of Sunday Night Football! The Grammy winner teased the "best opener yet" in her nine years as the NBC show's headliner ahead of its Sept. 12 premiere. Sharing a sneak peek at her black and silver striped look on Instagram Monday, Underwood promised there was more magic to come on the show.

"Here we go -- year 9 with [Sunday Night Football] and I think we’ve created the best opener yet!" she wrote. "We’ve got some pretty awesome technology for this one and I can’t wait for you all to see it on September 12 on @nbc and @peacocktv!" Underwood will be kicking off a brand new season for what has been primetime television’s number one program for 10 consecutive years and is bringing the heat accordingly.

Using a cutting-edge sound stage with the technology used in The Mandalorian, the 2021 Sunday Night Football show open will feature a virtual football tailgate as a backdrop for Underwood’s performance of "Waiting All Day For Sunday Night," according to the network's announcement. The show will also highlight cameos from some of the NFL’s biggest stars as well as fans’ self-recorded video from NFL tailgates.

"Shooting the new show open for Sunday Night Football is one of the highlights of my year," added Underwood in a statement. "I just love the fact that we get to reinvent it every year. The team behind these shoots is incredible and it’s always a really fun day, especially this year getting to work with such amazing state-of-the-art technology."

Tripp Dixon, creative director of the show open, added, "We are excited about this year’s new collaboration with Carrie, which utilizes virtual production technology to generate real-time environments for Carrie’s performance, including a ‘tailgate’ to salute this game’s great fans, who have been ‘waiting all day for Sunday night’ and will be incorporated with their own user-generated tailgate videos." Don't miss Underwood's performance on Sunday Night Football, premiering Sept. 12 on NBC and Peacock, which you can sign up for here.

