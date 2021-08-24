Carrie Underwood Hypes up New 'Sunday Night Football' Opening Amidst Twitter Backlash

✖

Carrie Underwood is preparing for her next project, and it's tied to Sunday Night Football. Underwood is set to perform "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" during the debut of the 2021 show open for Sunday Night Football. The singer's collaboration with Sunday Night Football comes as she's currently facing criticism for liking an anti-mask message on Twitter.

This year's show open for Sunday Night Football, which launches on Sept. 12 on NBC and Peacock, will be like never before. In a press release, they noted that the show open will be shot at Industrial Light & Magic’s cutting-edge LED sound stage and will utilize the company's unique production technology for the performance. This specific production technology was actually used for Disney's The Mandalorian. So, it will certainly be a sight to behold. But, that's not the only impressive aspect about the show open. 2021's Sunday Night Football show open will also feature a virtual football tailgate for the very first time while Underwood performs "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night."

Underwood will be headlining the Sunday Night Football show open for the ninth straight year. She said about her upcoming performance, “Shooting the new show open for Sunday Night Football is one of the highlights of my year." The "Before He Cheats" singer added, “I just love the fact that we get to reinvent it every year. The team behind these shoots is incredible and it’s always a really fun day, especially this year getting to work with such amazing state-of-the-art technology.”

As previously mentioned, these updates about Underwood's collaboration with Sunday Night Football comes as she's facing controversy. In mid-August, it was discovered that the singer's Twitter account liked a tweet from conservative commentator Mike Walsh that contained an anti-mask message. Walsh posted a video of himself at a Nashville school board meeting, during which he made a series of false remarks about the use of masks and the pandemic as a whole. At one point, he compared a mask mandate for children to "child abuse." He also wrote in his caption for the video that making children wear masks while in school was "cruel and indefensible."

Underwood has not yet responded to the controversy. However, her many fans certainly have. Those very fans have weighed in on the matter via social media, sharing their disappointment over Underwood's apparent support of Walsh's anti-mask tweet. One individual wrote, "It’s not just that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet. It’s that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet from Matt Walsh, one of those most negligently histrionic voices on the topic of protecting kids from COVID."