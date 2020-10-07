Cam Newton Makes Statement After Testing Positive for COVID-19: 'Wear Your Mask'

✖

Cam Newton is the first big NFL player to test positive for COVID-19 during the season, which led to him missing the Patriots' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. As Newton works to get back to being 100 percent healthy, he has made a statement about his process. The 2015 NFL MVP went to Twitter to release a statement on the COVID-19 pandemic, which said "Wear your mask" and "Keep your distance." Newton also went to Facebook to send a message to his fans.

"First off, I want to thank everyone for your concern and support," Newton wrote on Facebook. "While this is scary, I am hoping for a speedy recovery and doing everything I can to protect myself and limit further exposure. Please take the guidelines set by the CDC seriously. Wear your masks, keep your distance from others and wash your hands regularly. Though people age 60 and older are at risk of becoming seriously ill, I do want to remind everyone that we ALL are at risk of being infected by COVID19." Newton also posted a message via Instagram on Sunday.

WEAR YOUR MASK • KEEP YOUR DISTANCE pic.twitter.com/0IBolQt3rx — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) October 7, 2020

Due to Newton's positive test, which was announced on Saturday, the Patriots game against the Chiefs had to be pushed back from Sunday afternoon to Monday night. With Newton out, the Patriots went with Brian Hoyer as their starting QB. The Patriots lost to the Chiefs 26-10. On Tuesday, Belichick talked about when Newton can return to action.

"We'll take it day by day. Today is Tuesday," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said during his weekly interview on WEEI as reported by ESPN. "I'm not going to try to make any predictions or read into a crystal ball on where things are going to be Friday, Saturday, or some other day in the week. There are so many unpredictable factors here. You just can't nail them down. So we'll work with what we can work with."

Newton signed with the Patriots in June after spending the last nine years with the Carolina Panthers. In his first three games with the Patriots, Newton has completed 68 percent of his passes and thrown for 714 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions with an 89.7 QB rating. He has also rushed for 149 yards and four touchdowns.