Cam Newton Breaks Silence on COVID-19 Diagnosis

Cam Newton has spoken out after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The New England Patriots quarterback was poised to lead his team against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Sunday. However, he tested positive for the virus late Friday night, sending the team into a frenzy. The organization conducted widespread testing, and the NFL delayed the game to Monday night. Now, Newton is addressing his condition via Instagram.

"I NEVER WILL QUESTION GODs reasoning; just will always respond with, 'YES LORD'‼️," Newton wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of himself. "I appreciate all the love, support, and WELL WISHES‼️ I will take this time to get healthy and self reflect on the other AMAZING THINGS THAT I SHOULD BE GRATEFUL FOR‼️ #shineTHRUtheSHADE #notFORlikesJUSTforLIFE."

The news first broke about Newton's condition on Saturday morning. This post serves as the first official confirmation that Newton tested positive, being as the Patriots did not name the player in question.

"Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement issued on Saturday. "The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.

"We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority."

The rescheduled game will air Monday night on CBS at 6:05 p.m. ET. Brian Hoyer is slated to fill in for Newton, being as he will still be quarantining at that time.