Cam Newton Reveals Why He Hasn't Moved Family to Boston After Signing With Patriots

✖

Cam Newton is enjoying his time with the New England Patriots, but he's 100 percent focused on reaching the ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl. The 2015 NFL MVP was on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show this week and talked about how he hasn't moved his family to Boston after signing a one-year deal with the Patriots. He said his family gives him the motivation to get the job done every day.

"I am a person who takes everything to heart, I mean anything," Newton said. "The whole decision, and not to keep beating a dead horse, this is a business trip for me. The fact that I don’t have none of my children here in Boston with me and the fact that I haven’t been able to see them on a regularity, that’s angry in itself for me. I wake up every morning missing the hell out of my children, and knowing that if I don’t do what I am supposed to do, then this could be good riddance for me. That is as serious as I am making it and that’s as serious it is."

Newton went on to say he will bring his family up to Boston eventually. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with him looking to prove himself every day, he believes right now isn't the time to see them consistently. So far, Newton has led the Patriots to a 2-1 record and has played well in the process. The question is will he get a new contract from New England if things go well for him this year?

"It’s always about taking care of business," he said. "My focus is so near-sighted that I am trying to make things work, and if I am looking for long-term results with not too many things to have leverage on, then that’s not good. For me, I just look at the opportunity that I have been given, and it is a great opportunity, I'll tell you that, and I think people already know that. It’s up to me about how I finish what I started. It’s not necessarily about the things that people want to make it about, it’s about going out and every week and first off winning, and then everything else falls in place."