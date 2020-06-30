Cam Newton Says Farewell Carolina, Hello New England After Signing With Patriots

✖

Cam Newton has said goodbye to the Carolina Panthers and hello to New England in a vlog he posted after agreeing to sign a one-year contract with the Patriots. The vlog, which is five minutes long, starts with Newton working out on his home in Atlanta on March 17, the same day the Panthers gave him permission to seek a trade. Newton wanted to make it clear he never asked for a trade despite reports.

"Right now, I feel angry, I feel let down," Newton said. "But at the same time, I'm not bitter, you know what I mean? I know since the first day that I came into this league, that this day was going to come." When it comes down to it, Newton said he wanted to stay in Carolina, but he knew the situation he was in, which was the Panthers reportedly moving on from him. However, Newton has no hard feelings towards the Panthers as he understands its a business.

"I never once wanted to leave Carolina," Newton added. "Don’t let them make you believe anything else. It was their decision. I stuck with it, and I knew that, so I asked for a trade." The video then showed highlights of Newton over the years, including the moment when he was drafted by the Panthers in 2011. The vlog also showed him at community events in the area. The video ends with him saying, “Oh, what a feeling. I got so much on my mind right now, but I'm gonna keep this [expletive] brief: I'm at your neck."

It was reported the Panthers were looking to trade Newton to the Chicago Bears or the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bears ultimately trade for Nick Foles and the Chargers drafted Justin Herbert in the first round back in April. And while the Patriots might be the best fit for Newton, it was reported no other teams made an offer.

It's clear Newton will be extra motivated to have a bounce-back season. In 2019, the Auburn alum only played two games due to an injured foot. He has recovered from the foot injury, and if he's able to win the starting position with the Patriots, the team will have a dynamic weapon on offense that can do multiple things under center.