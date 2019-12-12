Cam Newton Reveals He Had ‘Successful’ Foot Surgery, Sends Message to Fans

Cam Newton had surgery on his foot this week and it looks like it was a good move for him in order to get 100 percent healthy for the 2020 season. On Thursday afternoon, Newton went to Instagram to announce his surgery was a success. He also thanked the fans for the support they have given him throughout the entire process.

“God thank you for a successful surgery,” Newton wrote. Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes. It’s been a hectic last couple of nights but the best news is knowing you only can go up from here!!”

Newton’s message and update led to a number of fans showing love to him through his comments section. One fan wrote: “Get well soon. [Panther Nation] needs you!! CN1 belongs in Carolina black and blue!!”

“Come back Stronger man! We love you and Carolina need you,” another fan wrote.

“Good to see that you’re doing okay! Now rest up! Cause next year we’re gonna need you,” a third fan echoed.

“My daughter who plays softball had the same surgery several years back,” a fourth fan wrote. “She is doing great and still playing softball in college. You can do this. Can’t wait to see you back!!”

Last week, it was reported that Newton would have foot surgery since he was not going to return to the team this year. Now that he got the procedure done, Newton will be out of action for at last two months. So he should be ready to go once the offseason workouts begin.

The thing about that is will Newton still be on the Panthers roster or not? There are reports that Newton will be traded this offseason as the team can save $19 million of cap space. But if it was up to the former NFL MVP, he would in a Panthers uniform until he retires.

“Charlotte is home,” Newton said last month. “Charlotte is a place I know people know me. They’re not just assuming. They know how I am. They know my energy. They know what I like and what I don’t like. For me to have that type of presence, it just reminds me that … it’s right.”

It will be interesting to see what happens to Newton because he has been with the Panthers since being drafted No. 1 by the team in 2011. So seeing him in a different uniform would not please Panthers fans.