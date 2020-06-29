Cam Newton Spotted for the First Time Since Patriots Signing

✖

Cam Newton has been seen for the first time since reportedly agreeing to a one-year contract with the New England Patriots. Newton, who was cut by the Carolina Panthers in March, was spotted in Los Angeles and TMZ was able to obtain a video of Newton being asked about his thoughts on his new team. Newton said very little to the guy asking the questions, but his outfit did live up to expectations.

Newton's contract with the Patriots is reportedly worth up to $7.5 million. That deal did not sit well with San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman as he wrote on Twitter: "How many former League MVPs have had to sign for the min? (Asking for a friend.) just ridiculous. A transcendent talent and less talented QBs are getting 15/16m a year. Disgusting."

Sherman is not wrong as Newton won the MVP award in 2015 and led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance that same season. However, the Auburn alum has been dealing with injuries in the last two years, including missing 14 games in 2019 because of an injured foot. Newton has since fully recovered from his injuries. But despite Newton's accomplishments over the last decade, the Patriots were the only team to make an offer to Newton, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter did mention that Newton did talk with the Cleveland Browns, but the talks didn't go anywhere.

When it comes down to it, Newton is in the best place to restart his career. The Patriots are looking for a new starting quarterback as Tom Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team signed Brian Hoyer during the offseason and Jarrett Stidham, who the Patriots drafted in the fourth round last year, will have an opportunity to win the starting job. But if Newton is 100 percent healthy, the Patriots have a dangerous weapon at quarterback, who is at least 10 years younger than Brady. Also, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has always been a fan of Newton.

"He's strong. He's hard to tackle," Belichick said back in 2017 via Patriots Wire. "He can do a lot of different things. He can beat you in a lot of different ways. We saw that in the game in 2013. I would put him at the top of the list. I’m not saying the other guys aren’t a problem, because they are. But he’s maybe public enemy No. 1."