Bubba Wallace's Girlfriend Amanda Carter: What to Know

Amanda Carter, the girlfriend of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, recently drew attention with multiple posts on Instagram. She expressed support for Black Lives Matter amid an ongoing investigation into whether or not someone put a noose into Wallace's garage at Talladega Superspeedway. Once the investigation ended, Carter said that she "is so thankful" that Wallace was not the target of a hate crime. Both posts on social media made fans ask for more information about her.

According to Heavy, Carter is a financial analyst at Bank of America. She graduated from Appalachian State University, where she studied Finance and Banking. Carter was also the vice-president of the Alpha Phi International Fraternity. As someone that has supported Wallace during his career, Carter made multiple appearances during the eight-episode Facebook docu-series, "Behind the Wall: Bubba Wallace," that focused early Cup Series career and the 2018 Daytona 500. This race was the site of a career-best second-place finish.

While Wallace and Carter have not often spoken publicly about their relationship, the Facebook series did showcase pieces of it in multiple episodes. The docu-series showed them traveling to races together, going on a cruise and playing games with fellow driver Ryan Blaney. Carter also began learning to play golf during the series.

As the couple explained during Behind the Wall, Carter entered the relationship without knowing anything about professional stock car racing. She has showcased her love for the outdoor and hiking, but going nearly 200 mph on a Sunday afternoon was something else entirely. However, she recognized that Wallace loves racing and began learning about the sport.

"Amanda has come into this not knowing which way was up, down, left or right with this sport," Bubba said during the docu-series. "She gets it. She understands how much I love it, and I how much I want to do well. Just how competitive I am." An example of this lack of knowledge was showcased during one episode. Wallace made a comment about on-track traffic and then took a moment to explain how his car can "get loose" during certain hectic moments.

Despite not knowing a lot about professional racing, Carter has been by Wallace's side for much of his career. She has posted photos of herself at the race track during his time in the Xfinity Series, the Camping World Truck Series and the Cup Series. She has witnessed the frustrating finishes, as well as the high moments and victories in the Truck Series.