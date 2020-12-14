Bubba Wallace: See How the NASCAR Driver Has Spent His Offseason
Bubba Wallace is currently preparing for the 2021 Cup Series season, his first with 23XI Racing. After three full-time seasons with Richard Petty Motorsports, he will join the team created by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin and will get behind the wheel of the No. 23 Toyota Camry. There are big expectations for the first-year team, and Wallace has plans for finding success early and often.
While Wallace has been preparing for the upcoming season, he has also spent a lot of time keeping busy with some other pursuits. He worked on his photography, took a trip across the country in an RV and did some serious hiking. He also kept his driving skills fresh, albeit in a different location. He joined Rajah Caruth and other competitors for some Go-Kart racing at the GoPro Motorplex. He also made a cameo appearance during a holiday concert. Wallace joined his friends in the metal band August Burns Red and did a Christmas reading before the band hit the stage for a virtual concert.
August Burns Red Christmas
BUBBA BURNS RED!! 😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.@augustburnsred @BubbaWallace pic.twitter.com/lTFwqltBMR— Pancakes & Pontiacs (@Trevellionaire) December 13, 2020
Driving RVs
About 2.5hrs left in our trip. Gonna let little man take over. He’s had 2 weeks of watching me do it! Good luck Asher! pic.twitter.com/4sSOHHT2Wq— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) November 24, 2020
Racing Go Karts
Good times today. Happy g day bro @NoahCCornelius! pic.twitter.com/oUj1yZTRzT— Rajah Caruth (@rajahcaruth_) December 13, 2020