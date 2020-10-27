Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney Passing Time During Weather Delay With Friendly 'PGATOUR 2K21' Matches

✖

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are currently on hold due to inclement weather in Texas. The race previously scheduled for Sunday came to a halt after 52 laps and has not resumed yet. With no green flag in sight, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney have spent the time maintaining a friendly rivalry on the virtual golf course.

The driver of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro posted a photo on Tuesday afternoon from his trailer. He showed his TV screen, which featured a golfer from the 'PGATOUR 2K' video game series. Wallace revealed that the two NASCAR drivers were midway through their third match and had each won one to tie up the standings. He was one over par at the time and had a one-stroke lead over the Team Penske driver.

Update. 1 to 1. Final match I’m up by 1 (+1) thru 9@Blaney pic.twitter.com/dBX1SzWj9R — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) October 27, 2020

Wallace continued to provide updates throughout the golf match. He said that he won the tiebreaker match but couldn't count it in the standings. Apparently, a glitch disrupted the game, so Wallace and Blaney had to start the fourth game to truly determine the winner. Blaney took an early lead during the restart, sitting at three strokes under par after nine holes.

"What’s the weather outside like, fellas?" one person commented on Twitter after seeing Wallace's photo. Several others expressed similar concerns due to the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 playoff race being in limbo due to inclement weather. NASCAR had planned on resuming the action on Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET, but continuing issues kept pushing the start time back.

The fleet of Air Titan driers headed out to the track multiple times on Tuesday in an effort to get the surface ready for a race. These efforts were in vain as the cold temperatures, persistent mist and occasional rain continued to create issues. The drivers had to remain in their respective trailers — although Matt DiBenedetto said that his new home was a silver Ford Fusion.

If the weather does not cooperate, Wallace and Blaney will have plenty of extra time to continue their rivalry on the digital course. The weather forecast shows continuing inclement weather throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday. There is a scenario where the drivers will actually have to wait until Thursday to actually take part in the race. If so, the rivalry could turn into a "best of seven" series.