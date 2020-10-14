NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and 8x CrossFit Games Champion Rich Froning Jr. Partner for Epic 'Dudes' Weekend'

✖

Two big-time athletes joined forces recently for a "dudes' weekend" in North Carolina. NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hosted eight-time (four individual, four team) CrossFit Games champion Rich Froning. They worked out together, enjoyed coffee and spent time at the racetrack.

CrossFit Mayhem, Froning's gym, created the behind-the-scenes video and released it on Wednesday. The clip started with Froning and his group of friends arriving at Stenhouse's custom gym, the Slide Job Ranch. They took part in multiple workouts featuring several different movements, such as wall ball shots and GHD sit-ups. However, this was only the start of the weekend considering that Froning and co. were spending the weekend camping at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The activities continued with a group trip to a local Go Kart track, the GoPro Motorplex. Stenhouse showed off his driving skills by "going on a run" and splitting two of his competitors. He used the momentum to build up a lead and later teased the men about his moves.

The weekend ended with a morning at a church service and then a trip to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Bank of America Roval 400. Froning and his friends sat in the luxury box during the limited attendance event while Stenhouse took part in the race. He started 38th overall and raced his way to a 17th-place finish.

This dude's weekend was not the first time that Stenhouse showcased his fascination with the sport of CrossFit. Back in 2017, he headed to Madison, Wisconsin with then-girlfriend Danica Patrick. The two took a private tour with CrossFit Director of the Games Dave Castro and got a sneak-peek at some of the events on tap for the athletes. Stenhouse and Patrick also tested their athletic skills on the custom-made obstacle course. They climbed up a cargo rope wall, jumped from log to log and swung on ropes.

Additionally, Stenhouse said that he has previously worked out with Froning prior to big races. They spent time together before he got behind the wheel of the No. 47 in both Kentucky and Bristol, Tennessee. Stenhouse said that he worried about having fatigued arms before both events, but he performed well and secured a top-five finish at Bristol.

Fitness is critical for NASCAR drivers due to the stress on their bodies, and several take different approaches to remain in tip-top shape. Stenhouse, in particular, has built up a home gym full of expensive CrossFit equipment. He has rowing machines, an assault bike, gymnastics rings and several other necessary items.