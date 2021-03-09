Bubba Wallace: 23XI Racing Teases New Paint Scheme Ahead of Phoenix Race

✖

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues on Sunday with the InstaCart 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Bubba Wallace will attempt to rebound from mechanical issues in Las Vegas, and he will do so while showing off a new paint scheme. Sunday's race marks the debut of the McDonald's paint scheme on the No. 23 Toyota Camry.

Wallace has primarily used the DoorDash scheme during the early portions of the 2021 season. The food-delivery service is his primary sponsor, but McDonald's will also serve as a key sponsor during the 2021 season. Now the restaurant will provide a new paint scheme for the trip to Phoenix. The new design will surface one week after Wallace headed to Las Vegas with a special Columbia Sportswear design.

"Great. Now I’m gonna be craving burgers, chicken nuggies and fries all day," one fan tweeted in response to the paint scheme tease. Some social media users expressed excitement about a new paint scheme for the second consecutive race. Others, however, simply hoped to see the No. 23 make it through a race without any mechanical issues.

This desire to avoid mechanical issues stems from Sunday's Pennzoil 400. A power steering problem dropped him several laps behind the field. His crew chief, Mike Wheeler, then said that the plan for the rest of the day was to make laps. Wallace ultimately finished the race in 28th place. Through four races, Wallace has only achieved a season-best 17th-place finish. He will now try to find success in the desert while showing off the McDonald's scheme.

The switch to McDonald's comes at the perfect time for Wallace. He previously appeared on the I AM ATHLETE podcast and discussed several aspects of his career. He also revealed how deep his love goes for the fast-food chain. Wallace faced questions about whether he is on a diet, and he said that he eats McDonald's "every day."

This comment prompted former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson to jump up and shake Wallace's hand. The former Cincinnati Bengals star is a man who openly professes his love of McDonald's and says that he can remain in peak physical condition while enjoying fast food. Wallace agreed and said that the people telling athletes what to eat are usually in bad shape.