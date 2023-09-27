Brooks Robinson, MLB Hall of Famer and Orioles Legend, Dead at 86

Brooks Robinson, an MLB Hall of Fame third baseman who spent his entire career with the Baltimore Orioles, has died, the team announced. He was 86 years old. The cause of death was not announced, but the Orioles held a moment of silence before their game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. Additionally, fans gather around the statue of Robinson inside Camden Yards, according to ESPN.

"We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson," the Orioles said in a statement. "An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball."

Two-time World Series champion, 1964 AL MVP, 18-time All-Star and 16-time Gold Glover.



MLB Network mourns the passing of Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson. pic.twitter.com/hp7aBLSUpO — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 26, 2023

Robinson played for the Orioles from 1955 to 1977. He was selected to the All-Star team 18 times, won the Gold Glove Award 16 times and won AL MVP in 1964 after hitting 28 home runs with 118 RBIs and recording a batting average of .317 that season. Robinson also helped the Orioles win the World Series in 1966 and 1970. He was named World Series MVP in 1970 after batting .429 with two home runs and six RBIs in five games. After Robinson announced his retirement, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983. He finished his career with 2,848 hits, 268 home runs and 1,357 RBIs. His No. 5 is retired by the Orioles, and Robinson is a member of the MLB All-Centruy Team.

"All of us at Major League Baseball are saddened by the loss of Brooks Robinson, one of the greats of our National Pastime and a legend of the Baltimore Orioles," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Brooks stood among the greatest defensive players who have ever lived. He was a two-time World Series Champion, the 1964 American League MVP, and the winner of 16 consecutive Gold Gloves at third base. He was a model of excellence, durability, loyalty and winning baseball for the Orioles. After his playing career, he continued to make contributions to the game by working with the MLB Players Alumni Association.

"I will always remember Brooks as a true gentleman who represented our game extraordinarily well on and off the field all his life. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I send my deepest condolences to Brooks' family, his many friends across our game, and Orioles fans everywhere."