Broncos GM John Elway, CEO Joe Ellis Test Positive for COVID-19

✖

The Denver Broncos announced on Monday that two key members of the team have contracted COVID-19. General manager John Elway and President and CEO Joe Ellis both tested positive. They went into isolation and will now remain away from the organization until they receive negative tests.

"Broncos President & CEO Joe Ellis, as well as President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway, were informed this morning they tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "After not feeling 100 percent on Sunday morning, Joe promptly reported his symptoms to our medical team and watched Sunday's game at home as a precaution. He continued to work from home on Monday before receiving a positive test result this morning."

"John immediately left UCHealth Training Center on Monday morning after experiencing minor symptoms that he quickly brought to the attention of our medical staff," the statement continued. "Other than mild symptoms, both Joe and John are doing well. They will continue to work from home in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored.

"Based on a review of contact tracing data with the league, we are confident these cases originated independently outside team facilities. There were minimal close contacts identified for each (no players or coaches), and those individuals have been notified." The Broncos facility remains closed on Tuesday in order to provide players, coaches and staff members with the opportunity to vote in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Elway and Ellis are only the latest in a string of positive cases in Denver. According to NFL Media, defensive coordinator Ed Donatell tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and did not coach in Sunday's win over the Chargers. Additionally, offensive guard Graham Glasgow tested positive last week while offensive line coach Mike Munchak remained in coronavirus protocol.

With the latest string of tests, the Broncos will continue testing players and coaches to determine if there is an outbreak. If there are no further positive results, the team should be able to return to the facility on Wednesday in order to resume team activities. The Broncos have a game scheduled for Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Falcons, which will take place in Georgia.

Multiple teams have seen positive results since Sunday's slate of games. Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced that he has coronavirus while Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon tested positive on Sunday. Both players will miss games in Week 9, as will Packers running back Jamaal Williams.