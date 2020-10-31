Desmond Howard, NFL Legend, Tests Positive for COVID-19, Reveals Symptoms

✖

College GameDay was missing one of its analysts on Saturday during the broadcast from Pennsylvania. Desmond Howard, a former NFL player-turned-analyst, announced that he would not make the trip due to testing positive for COVID-19. He instead joined the show remotely from quarantine.

Howard announced the news on social media Wednesday, providing an update for his fans. He also posted a video on Twitter and confirmed that he was in isolation. "I'm under strict quarantine right now, because yesterday I tested positive for COVID," Howard said in his video. He went on to explain that his symptoms included an itchy throat that he couldn't clear with a cough and muscle soreness. "Thank God I haven't had a fever," Howard said.

Hey @CollegeGameDay fam, ICYMI I announced yesterday during my #WellnessWednesday on IG that I tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. I'm doing okay, but will be doing the show from home this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/84XbD1dJPZ — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) October 30, 2020

"Outside of those symptoms, I'm feeling good, but you have to take this very seriously because it's a very tricky virus — extremely unpredictable and tricky virus," Howard said. "So you have to continue to do all the things that you can to maintain your health even if you start to feel good. I felt like I can go workout a little bit, but I have to pull myself back and not do that."

While Howard will remain away from the set, he will strive to make a full recovery. He is currently resting as much as possible and drinking a lot of fluids. Howard joked that he is a big fan of drinking fluids and held up a massive water bottle to drive his point home. However, he is putting extra emphasis on the procedure while trying to work his way back to full health.

Howard is not the first College GameDay analyst to remain away from the set due to coronavirus. Kirk Herbstreit previously missed the trip to Miami for a highly-anticipated battle between the Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles. He came in contact with someone that tested positive. Herbstreit ultimately tested negative but still avoided making the trip due to an abundance of caution.

The ESPN college football show is currently in Pennsylvania for a highly-anticipated battle between Ohio State and Penn State. The show will then head to another location for the first week of PAC-12 football before ultimately heading to hallowed ground. College GameDay will broadcast live from Augusta National on Nov. 14 prior to the third round of the 2020 Masters.