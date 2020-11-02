Ravens' Marlon Humphrey Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Steelers Game

✖

The Baltimore Ravens just lost an essential piece of the defense following a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey has tested positive for COVID-19. He will now miss a Week 9 battle with the Indianapolis Colts.

"I got the Rona hopefully I’ll be back healthy soon," Humphrey tweeted on Monday morning. The news stunned Ravens fans and sparked a considerable number of comments. The team then confirmed the diagnosis with a statement on social media. News of Humphrey's positive test also forced the Steelers to enter the league's intensive protocols — although the team later reported no cases among the players and coaches.

"We were informed early this morning that a Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19," the Ravens said. "He immediately began to self-quarantine, and our organization is now in the NFL's Intensive protocol. In coordination with the league, we have started the process of contact tracing, and are following the guidelines of intensive protocol. The health and safety of our players, staff and community continue to be our highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and our team doctors and will follow their guidance."

According to the NFL's Next-Gen Stats, Humphrey was heavily involved during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Steelers. He played on all 50 defensive snaps. He also appeared on four special teams plays. According to the NFL and its medical experts, there is no evidence of on-field transmission of coronavirus through eight weeks.

The Green Bay Packers faced a similar situation on Monday when another player tested positive for coronavirus. The team announced that they would hold virtual meetings and that the player would self-quarantine. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero later reported that backup running back A.J. Dillon was the player that tested positive.

"The Packers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and the player has self-quarantined. We will continue to work with the league on contact tracing as we follow the guidelines of intensive protocol. All player meetings will be conducted virtually today.