Major Update on Brock Lesnar's Return to WWE

Brock Lesnar will likely make his return to WWE soon. According to the Mat Men Podcast, the former WWE Champion is set to return at SummerSlam. However, what he'll be doing at the event remains unclear as the main event for the show will likely be Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. John Cena.

"Lesnar was early on for SummerSlam plans they were trying to do something," Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast said per Sportskeeda. "I think the concept behind Lesnar is to justify what we’re gonna pay him [and] we need a more consistent touring schedule so we can build to this and those appearances by Lesnar will help sell tickets, obviously."

There are also reports of Lesnar being in a storyline with Reigns due to Paul Heyman, who was Lensar's advocate. Heyman is currently the special counsel for Reigns, who has been Universal Champion since August 2020. It's also possible Lesnar starts a feud with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley as fans have been wanting a match between them for years.

Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE TV since losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 last year. On the latest episode of Raw, McIntyre, Lashley and Kofi Kingston mentioned Lesnar, indicating he will be making his return soon. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Triple H was asked about Lesnar returning for WrestleMania 37.

"One of the things I have learned about him is Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do." Triple H said. "Nobody can talk him into doing things differently. So time will tell. If wants to show up at WrestleMania he will, if he doesn’t he won’t. The only way to get that answer is to call Brock Lesnar."

Lesnar is one of the most dominant Superstars in WWE history. He has been on and off with WWE since his debut in 2002 but has won the WWE Championship five times the Universal Championship three times, King of the Ring, Money in the Bank and the Royal Rumble match. Lesnar is the longest-reigning Universal Champion of all time, holding onto the title for 504 days. If Lesnar returns at SummerSlam, he will be performing in front of a packed arena as WWE will go back on the road in July the location of SummerSlam has not been announced by Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is the leading candidate.