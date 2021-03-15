Bobby Lashley Issues Challenge to Brock Lesnar, But With a Twist

✖

Bobby Lashley is ready to face Brock Lesnar. The reigning WWE Champion spoke to TMZ Sports about facing Lesnar, something that fans have been asking for years. Lashley says he wants to take on the former WWE Champion but wouldn't mind facing him in an MMA match if it can't be in a pro wrestling ring.

"I'm willing to wrestle, I'm willing to do 100-meter dash, I don't care. I love those big matchups! Brock is one of the biggest thing across the sports industry, sports world across the board," Lashley said. "So if I can have an opportunity to fight Brock or wrestle Brock or do anything against Brock, I'm 100% in and I will be ready. That's all I gotta say about that!"

An MMA match would be interesting considering Lashley and Lensar had success in the sport. Lashley has a 15-2 MMA record while competing in predominantly Bellator and Strikeforce. Lesnar has a 5-3 record but won the UFC Heavyweight Championship in his fourth match. He was able to defend the title two more times before losing to Cain Velasquez at UFC 121 in 2011.

However, most fans would love to see Lashley and Lensar in a WWE match, especially with Lashley being WWE Champion. Lashley vs. Lesnar would be an ideal WrestleMania match, but WWE has to sign Lesnar to a contract first, which shouldn't be a problem if the company wants him for the biggest show of the year.

In the meantime, Lashley will continue to enjoy his run as a WWE Champion as he's the third Black man in WWE history to win the title. The 44-year-old recently spoke to Complex after becoming WWE Champion and said it's been a "surreal" experience.

"I didn’t even leave the building for a while. I just sat there in the locker room and showered. Everybody just left us still there just soaking it all in. Then I went out with my guys, The Hurt Business; we always go and have something to eat afterward. My phone had just been going just crazy all night, all morning." Lashley made his WWE debut in 2005 and left in 2008. After spending time in MMA and Impact Wrestling, Lashley returned to WWE in 2018 and won the United States Championship last year before getting a hold of the WWE title.