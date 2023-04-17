Brittany Mahomes Defends Brother-in-Law Jackson: 'Just Shut Up'

Brittany Mahomes is showing big support for her brother-in-law. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to Instagram on Sunday to answer questions from fans. One person asked Brittany how she feels about recent comments made about Jackson Mahomes.

"They are ignorant," Brittany wrote, per Us Weekly. "He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s–t about him. So it's best to just shut up." The fan didn't elaborate on the comments, but Jackson has been in the middle of controversy several times. Most recently, Jackson has been accused of shoving a waiter and forcibly kissing restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn on February 25.

"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere," Vaughn told the Kansas City Star in March, "and I'm telling him, pushing him off saying, 'What are you doing?' and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he's big and massive."

Brandan Davies, Jackson's lawyer, denied the allegations. "Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson's accuser, including the statements of several witnesses," Davies said. "We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

In another incident, Jackson, who is known for his TikTok dances, took heat for dancing on the late Sean Taylor's number during a Chiefs game against the Washington Commanders in October 2021. "I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field," Jackson wrote on Twitter at the time. "We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family."

Brittany's support for Jackson comes three months after Patrick led the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl title in four years. Patrick was named Super Bowl MVP and became the first player to win NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same year.