Britt Reid Car Crash: Everything We Know

Britt Reid is in a bad situation. The former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach is facing a DWI charge due to his involvement in the crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl. If convicted, Reid could serve seven years in prison. Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, surrender to police on Monday afternoon and was released on $100,000 bond. He is not allowed to consume any alcohol or visit any establishment where alcohol is the primary item sold. "I know I haven't had a chance to address you since the accident happened that my son was involved in," Andy Reid said after the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "My heart goes out to all those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who's fighting for her life. It's a tough situation. I can't comment on it any more than what I am here, so the questions that you have, I'm going to have to turn those down at the time." Here's a look at what we know about the crash.

Date of the Crash (Photo: George Gojkovich/Getty Images) The crash happened on February 4 as Britt Reid's truck slammed into two vehicles on the side of the highway entrance ramp new the Chiefs training complex. This occurred a few days before the Super Bowl, which meant that Reid couldn't be with the team for the biggest game of the year.

Speed of the Car As mentioned by ESPN, the analysis of the crash indicated that Reid, 36, was driving 83.9 mph 1.9 seconds before his car collided with two parked vehicles on the ramp. One of the parked vehicles was stalled because the battery was dead, and the second vehicle was owned by a cousin who arrived to help.

Alcohol Level (Photo: Mark Brown / Stringer, Getty) The report showed that Reid's blood alcohol concentration to be at .113 above the legal limit of .08. Reid told officers he had "two or three drinks" along with prescribed Adderall before the crash.

5-Year-Old Girl Ariel Young was seriously injured in the crash was in a coma at one point. A GoFundMe page was launched for her family shortly after the crash, and a recent statement on the site stated: "Ariel remains in the hospital, she is getting a little better each day but she still has a long road to recovery. "Britt Reid is out every day living his normal life while she cannot, please don't let her story be forgotten. Court will take a long time and we don't know what will be the outcome of it all. So please keep sharing her story and praying for her and the family. Thank you."

Going After Reid (Photo: George Gojkovich / Contributor, Getty) Before Reid was formally charged, Tom Porto, the family attorney for Ariel, said they were going to seek a long prison sentence for Reid. "We're going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive," Porto told Good Morning America. "We don't have the toxicology back; I don't know what it is going to be. What I do know are the statements that he made to the police that night. If you have two or three drinks, and then you get behind the wheel of a car, you are likely over the legal limit."

Want More Ariel's family is not happy with the charges against Reid. "We don't believe the charges are fair or harsh enough," cousin Tiffany Verhulst, who has organized the GoFundMe for Young's medical expenses, told USA Today Monday afternoon. "It's been incredibly hard knowing he's out every day living his normal life and Ariel's life is completely changed."