Britt Reid: Former Chiefs Assistant Charged in Car Crash Case

Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-car crash the week before Super Bowl LV that sent a 5-year-old girl to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Months later, the authorities have provided a major update. Reid is facing a felony charge for his involvement in the crash.

According to Yahoo! Sports columnist Dan Wetzel, Reid has been charged with felony DWI (driving while intoxicated). The potential punishment for the crime is up to seven years in prison. Prosecutors are seeking a $100,000 bond. "Prosecutors say Britt Reid had a blood alcohol concentration of .113 and was driving 84 miles per hour 1.9 seconds before hitting the disabled vehicle in the breakdown lane near Stadium Drive and I-435 in Kansas City," Wetzel added.

The incident occurred on Feb. 4. A driver in a Chevrolet Impala on the southbound ramp from Stadium Drive ran out of gas and called for help. Family in a Chevrolet Traverse showed up to provide assistance. The crash report said that Reid was traveling in a white Ram Laramie pickup truck to get onto I-435 when he struck the Impala and then the Traverse from behind.

The search warrant said that Reid's eyes were bloodshot and that an officer smelled "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages." Police have said that Reid told investigators that he "had two to three drinks." He also said that he took prescription Adderall before driving. KCPD spoke to ESPN's Dianna Russini about the incident, saying that they would not file charges in the case, if there are any, until after the Super Bowl.

The 5-year-old girl, Ariel Young, has been in the hospital since the accident while continuing to recover. She was in a coma until waking up in mid-February. The family's attorney released a statement saying that she likely has permanent brain damage from the crash and that she was not walking. An update on a GoFundMe campaign provided confirmation while also mentioning Reid and the ongoing investigation.

"Ariel remains in the hospital, she is getting a little better each day but she still has a long road to recovery," the update on the GoFundMe stated. "Britt Reid is out everyday living his normal life while she cannot, please don’t let her story be forgotten. Court will take a long time and we don’t know what will be the outcome of it all. So please keep sharing her story and praying for her and the family. Thank you."