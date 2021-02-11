Britt Reid Accident Fallout Continues: Chiefs Sever Ties With Assistant Coach

✖

Britt Reid is no longer on the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff. Shortly after the Chiefs announced the Reid had been placed on administrative leave following a Thursday night car crash he was involved in that cause multiple injuries, a report emerged which said that Reid is not employed by the Chiefs.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Reid's contract is expired and is not currently on the staff. This was later confirmed by Pro Football Talk. This doesn't mean that Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid won't re-join the team in the near future. The younger Reid is currently under investigation for the crash that left a 5-year old girl in critical condition. The accident happened a couple of days before the Chiefs traveled to Tampa, Florida for the Super Bowl, and Reid didn't travel with the team.

When talking to police after the three-car accident, Reid told police he had two or three drinks and was on prescription Adderall. The police report states that Reid's car struck the left front of a disabled vehicle and the rear of the second vehicle. The 5-year-old child was in the back seat of the second car along with a 4-year-old child. The second child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"My heart goes out to all those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who's fighting for her life," Andy Reid said to reporters after the Super Bowl. "It's a tough situation. I can't comment on it any more than what I am here, so the questions that you have, I'm going to have to turn those down at the time. But just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that."

Britt Reid, 35, has been with the Chiefs coaching staff since 2013, the same year his father took over as the head coach. He started as a defensive quality control coach and was then named assistant defensive line coach in 2015. Reid was promoted to defensive line coach in 2016 and was then named linebackers coach in 2019. Prior to joining the Chiefs, Reid was a graduate assistant at Temple from 2011-2012. He also was a training camp coordinator intern for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009.