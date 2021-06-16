Brett Favre Reacts to Aaron Rodgers Missing Minicamp and Packers' Quarterback Situation

✖

Brett Favre is paying close attention to what's going on with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' quarterback situation. On his Bolling with Favre podcast, the legendary Packers quarterback shared his thoughts on Rodgers missing minicamp due to him being disgruntled with the team. Favre said missing minicamp or any offseason workout is not a big deal.

"It's not the first time someone's missed a mini-camp or an OTA," Favre said. With the Rodgers missing minicamp, which was last week, backup quarterback Jordan Love has been taking snaps with the first-team offense. Favre went on to say what the Packers need to do if Love is the starter when the Packers kick off the 2021 season.

"Now, you're really kinda studying what Jordan does best, what he does similar to Aaron, how that relates to how I call the game in the future," Favre said. "Do I do certain formations and plays that Aaron ran well because Jordan seems to run these well, or is he a totally different quarterback? That's a question that they gotta answer and answer very quickly."

Last month, Favre talked about Rodgers' rift with the Packers and said he's not going to budge and could sit out the entire 2021 season if it gets to that point. “I don’t see him coming back and saying — if this is not resolved, however, whatever the issue is — if it’s not resolved, or even if it’s resolved but he feels like they have one-up on him, he ain’t gonna play," Favre revealed. "Knowing Aaron, he would sit. Now, he would forgo a lot of money, but he’s also got a lot of money.”

The Packers are a team that is built to play in the Super Bowl as they have reached the NFC Championship Game the last two years. And Rodgers is a big reason for their success, winning the MVP award for the 2020 season in February. Love hasn't played in a preseason or regular-season game yet but is ready if his number is called this fall.

"A hundred percent," Love said to reporters last week, per ESPN. "Obviously, this is a time where I'm getting a lot of extremely valuable reps that I might not have been getting in a normal circumstance. So I'm just going to take it day by day. ... But yeah, that's what I'm here for. I was drafted here to play quarterback, so I'll definitely be ready Week 1."