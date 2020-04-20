Bengals QB Andy Dalton and Family Pledge $150,000 to UC Health Crisis Response Fund

✖

Nine years after the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Andy Dalton, the quarterback is not guaranteed to be back with the team for the 2020 season, but he is still striving to provide assistance for residents of the area. He and his family have announced a donation of $150,000 to the UC Health Crisis Response Fund. This money will be used to provide direct support for those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"My family and I just want to say thank you to the UC Health team and everyone on the frontlines fighting against this COVID-19 pandemic. It's a true honor for us to help support you all in this fight," said Dalton in a video. According to the press release that accompanied his video, Dalton and his wife, JJ, reached out to UC Health and asked how they could support the health care community. The pledge will be used to purchase personal protective equipment, as well as lab supplies to expand testing.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton & his family have joined us in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by committing $150,000 to the UC Health Crisis Response Fund. Thank you to the Dalton family for supporting our team & patients. Learn more: https://t.co/hzqMpbcwvD pic.twitter.com/yPpbUHCygu — UC Health (@uc_health) April 20, 2020

"On behalf of UC Health, I am grateful to Andy and JJ Dalton for their generous support of our medical professionals working on the front lines every day to care for our community during this unprecedented time," said UC Health President and CEO Richard P. Lofgren, MD. in a statement Monday. "Andy and JJ's continued commitment to Greater Cincinnati lets these healthcare heroes know that the community is behind them."

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor also provided support for those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. He donated $20,000 to City Gospel Mission homeless shelter in early April. He also purchased 60 books and games, including crossword and sudoku puzzles, in order to help keep the 74 guests entertained during the quarantine.

The NFL community has come together (figuratively) during the coronavirus outbreak while providing support for those facing unemployment and those working on the front lines. Several teams have donated funds, as have many of the top players. For example, New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees pledged $5 million to the state of Louisiana to help provide meals for those in need throughout the area.