Coronavirus: All the NFL Teams Aiding Relief Efforts

With rising concerns over COVID-19, various organizations and individuals are searching for ways to support those impacted by the outbreak. Many have donated large sums of money to provide support for relief efforts. Others have found ways to donate meals to those in need. The NFL community has been striving to provide support whenever possible. Many players have done so by providing meals to first responders or organizing fundraisers while their teams have made large-scale monetary donations. The league was not forced to postpone any games due to the outbreak like the NBA or MLB. However, that possibility remains if further quarantines are required throughout the summer. With NFL teams seeing their communities impacted by the coronavirus, the franchises in all eight divisions have pledged to provide support. Whether they are offsetting lost wages with large-scale donations or finding other ways to provide relief, all 32 teams have banded together. Between the players, coaches, and organizations, there have been a considerable number of donations pledged to the relief efforts. Here are some ways in which the NFL has been providing assistance.

NFC West Cardinals Chairman and President Michael Bidwill and the Arizona Cardinals Football Club have made a $1 million founding contribution to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund as part of the #AZTogether initiative. Learn More: https://t.co/lI2QUT4MBz — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 24, 2020 The NFC West has been particularly involved in relief efforts with large donations and a full-on telethon. The Arizona Cardinals revealed on Tuesday morning that the team would be donating $1 million to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund. They joined the Los Angeles Rams, who were hosting United Way LA's Coronavirus Emergency TeLAthon with the goal of raising more than $2 million for relief efforts. The Seattle Seahawks revealed that they would be making monetary donations to a number of local causes and would be supporting local blood drives. Additionally, the team committed more than $700,000 to pay part-time employees affected by canceled events. The San Francisco 49ers committed $500,000 to support their workforce and those impacted by the coronavirus. $49,000 was used to feed children and the elderly in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.

NFC East In our efforts to battle the COVID-19 outbreak in our hometown of Houston, we are donating $100,000 to further aid and support senior citizens and students. We encourage everyone who is capable to pay it forward and help those in this critical time of need. #MealsByAAPFF pic.twitter.com/K4YbdvtoN0 — Adrian & Ashley Peterson Family Foundation (@AAPFFoundation) March 21, 2020 The New York Giants recognize that first responders are working countless hours during this coronavirus outbreak. The organization wanted to provide relief and funded a new program to provide childcare at no cost to emergency response personnel at the Meadowlands YMCA. This program will last for the next 10 weeks. The Washington Redskins have opened up the parking lots at FedEx Field to be used as a coronavirus testing area. Washington running back Adrian Peterson and his foundation also donated $100,000 to the community in Houston, Texas. DeMarcus Lawrence of the Dallas Cowboys helped provide meals for first responders on Sunday while partnering with local food trucks. Center Travis Frederick – who retired on Monday – announced that his Blocking Out Hunger Foundation would commit to matching up to $40,000 in a public donation through a partnership with the Sharing Life Community Outreach. He was joined by several teammates and coaches. Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and his wife Julie announced a $100,000 donation to Philabundance, a Philadelphia food bank. They were joined by Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, who donated another $100,000.

NFC North If this guy can sell half a million brake pads, then we can raise half a million meals!!! Join our meal plan to help those in need during this uncertain time. @2harvest https://t.co/fmITs4pZQa pic.twitter.com/ohBiQE6xjP — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) March 24, 2020 The Minnesota Vikings recently announced that they would pledge $250,000 to assist the community. The Wilfs, who own the team, pledged another $250,000 through their family foundation. Additionally, several current and former players – including Adam Thielen, Kyle Rudolph, and Chad Greenway – made donations through their organizations. The Green Bay Packers announced a total of $1.5 million in relief efforts that will be used in local communities. The Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund will provide $1 million to Brown County. Packers Give Back is directing $500,000 to the Milwaukee area. The Chicago Bears announced on Friday that they would be donating $250,000 to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund. The team also asked those in the local community to make donations if they could. The Detroit Lions have not announced any donations as of Tuesday afternoon. Center Frank Ragnow did record a video calling for the fans to remain positive during this time.

NFC South GNOF is committed to reducing these burdens. With generous support from Mrs. Gayle Benson and the McIlhenny Company, maker of @TABASCO, GNOF is launching the Service and Hospitality Employee Family Assistance Program in partnership with the Louisiana Restaurant Association. — GNOFoundation (@GNOFoundation) March 23, 2020 David Tepper, the owner of the Carolina Panthers, made a large donation to assist the COVID-19 Response Fund. His foundation pledged $2.65 million to help provide relief. Arthur Blank, the owner of the Atlanta Falcons, donated nearly $5.4 million in funding through The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation for immediate and long-term recovery assistance in both Georgia and Montana. New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson helped create the Louisiana Service and Hospitality Family Assistance Program, which will be used to provide relief for service and hospitality workers that need help meeting their basic needs. Her foundation pledged the initial $500,000 while the McIlhenny Company, makers of Tabasco Brand Pepper Sauce, pledged another $100,000. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not announced any donations as of Tuesday afternoon.

AFC West We are at the @FoodBankRockies Mobile Pantry at Castro Denver Human Services (1200 Federal Blvd, Denver) until 11 am. If you or your family need food assistance please come by! pic.twitter.com/1amQnRy7Fl — Broncos Off Field (@BroncosOffField) March 23, 2020 The Los Angeles Chargers, much like the Rams, care deeply for the residents of L.A. County. The team announced a $250,000 donation to fight hunger during the coronavirus outbreak. The Las Vegas Raiders, on the other hand, have not announced any donations as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Denver Broncos got out in the community to provide assistance. The team took the Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Pantry to Castro Denver Human Services with the goal of providing food for those in need. The team also held a personal protective equipment drive to gather material for hospitals and caregivers. The Broncos also announced a $500,000 donation to the Colorado COVID-19 Impact Fund.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Tuesday afternoon that the organization was making a "founding level contribution" to the Kansas City Regional COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. The amount was not provided.

AFC East The New York Jets and the Johnson Family have made a $1 million joint donation to local efforts helping combat the COVID-19 pandemic: - @unitedwaynyc's COVID-19 Community Fund

- @unitedwaynnj's ALICE Recovery Fund

- @UnitedWayLI's United Together: A Response Fund for COVID-19 — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 23, 2020 The New York Jets and the Johnson Family announced that they would be making a $1 million joint donation to multiple local United Way agencies. Those receiving financial aid are the United Way of New York City's COVID-19 Community Fund, the United Way of Northern New Jersey's ALICE Recovery Fund, and the United Way of Long Island’s United Together: A Response Fund for COVID-19. The Miami Dolphins pledged $500,000 to help support critical needs for elderly and youth in the community including school meal programs. This money will assist Broward Public Schools, Miami-Dade Public Schools, Feeding South Florida, and local relief efforts by churches in Miami Gardens. "This is obviously an unprecedented situation that is affecting everyone; and affecting some people a lot more than others. We want to help those who are most vulnerable and those right here in our backyard," Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel said, per the Miami Herald. "We will continue to monitor the situation with our community partners and strongly encourage everyone to stay home and follow the CDC guidelines. We will get through this together." The New England Patriots have not announced any donations as of Tuesday afternoon. The Buffalo Bills and the Morse Family donated $100,000 to FeedMore WNY, which will help elderly, youth, and other community members.

AFC North Pittsburgh, it is important that during these tough times we step up as a community and support each other!! https://t.co/swFUssR1dt — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) March 24, 2020 The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Monday that they were donating $100,000 to the United Way Emergency Basic Needs Fund. Linebacker TJ Watt also made a donation to 412 Food Rescue. The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have combined to donate $1 million to support four non-profit organizations. A total of $250,000 each will be donated to the Fund for Educational Excellence, the United Way of Central Maryland, the Baltimore Community Foundation and the Maryland Food Bank. Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam announced that they are donating $1.5 million to COVID-19 relief funds throughout Ohio. Additionally, quarterback Baker Mayfield announced that he would be partnering with Meals on Wheels to provide means in Norman, Oklahoma, and Cleveland. He and his wife Emily will also be matching up to $50,000 in donations to the Cleveland Food Bank. The Cincinnati Bengals have not announced any donations as of Tuesday afternoon. The team did reveal that the upcoming Garth Brooks concert at Paul Brown Stadium will be rescheduled.