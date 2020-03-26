Drew Brees to Donate $5 Million to Louisiana Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Drew Brees is doing his part to help Louisiana in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The New Orleans Saints quarterback announced he and his wife Brittany will donate $5 million to the state to help communities in need. He also announced he will be working with local organizations to make sure families in need have food during this difficult time.

"Brittany and I are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020," Brees wrote on Instagram. The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time.

After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need. Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together."

"Wow!" one fan wrote on Instagram. "Huge donation and a big help! Way to go Drew and Brittany!"

"Wow. Amazing," another fan wrote The world needs more people like you two.

"You guys are amazing, the people of Louisiana are lucky to have you," a third fan added.

It was reported on Wednesday over 1,000 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus and over 22,000 have died worldwide. Brees' announcement comes shortly after Saints head coach Sean Payton announced he tested positive for coronavirus. The good news is Payton has been cleared by doctors and recently explained his symptoms, as well as the process of being tested.

"Basically a weekend ago ... is when I first began to feel some flu-like symptoms, where you get kind of the chills," Payton said on WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM. "Then Monday morning, they were certainly a little bit more significant. I had a low-grade fever, but the chills were back. That's when I had my test, on Monday." Payton also said the journey was "quite a process. You spend a lot of time trying to learn as much as you can about it. We're certainly seeing it on the news 24/7."

Brees recently agreed to the two-year, $50 million deal with the Saints. He was been with the team since 2006 and led the team to a Super Bowl win in 2009.