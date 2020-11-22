Bengals QB Joe Burrow Carted off After Knee Injury, Immediately Ruled Out

✖

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow left Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team early. He suffered a knee injury and remained on the turf. The team had to bring out the cart for the former first overall pick and take him to the locker room.

The injury occurred as the pocket collapsed around Burrow. He appeared to hyperextend his left knee and immediately prompted concerns about a season-ending injury. The Cincinnati Bengals wasted no time and immediately ruled Burrow out for the remainder of the game. Ryan Finley entered the game to attempt to maintain a 9-7 lead.

Chase Young, Terry McLaurin, and Dwayne Haskins show support for Joe Burrow as he’s carted off the field 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Ssh2GPPJRM — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) November 22, 2020

"MY GOODNESS THE JOE BURROW LEG INJURY LOOK VERY BAD. HE IS YOUNG AND FUTURE LEGEND. HOPE HE WILL BE OKAY," professional wrestler the Iron Sheik tweeted after seeing the injury. Several other high-profile figures also showed their support for the young quarterback and expressed hope that he will make a full recovery.

A multitude of players gathered around Burrow after he suffered the knee injury. Former Ohio State teammate Chase Young, the second-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, led the group and consoled his fellow rookie. The rest showed their support as the cart came out onto the field.

The Cincinnati Bengals have struggled to protect Burrow during his rookie season, giving up several sacks. Despite being under constant pressure, he has still remained productive and provided excitement for the Ohio fanbase. Burrow has thrown for 2,485 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Bengals currently sit at 2-6-1 while the three other AFC North teams all have winning records.

Another promising player suffered a knee injury on Sunday. Josh Allen, a second-year defensive end for the Jacksonville Jaguars, suffered the injury during the third quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also had to be helped to the locker room and ended his day without any stats. The Jaguars immediately listed him as doubtful before downgrading him to out.

This story is developing