Ben Roethlisberger Explains Why Tom Brady Is Not 'Enjoying' Football This Year

Tom Brady is going through a lot right now, and his frustrations were expressed on Sunday when he was yelling at his teammates during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Steelers. The yelling didn't help as the Buccaneers lost to the Steelers, and one Steelers legendary quarterback believes Brady is not having fun. Ben Roethlisberger shared his thoughts on Brady on his Footballin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and explained why he believes the seven-time Super Bowl champion is not enjoying the 2022 NFL season.

"It didn't look like he wanted to be out there," said Roethlisberger said, per PEOPLE. "Maybe it was the pressure, and he was getting hit and whatever was going on. At one point, I looked down there and said, 'There's no way he's enjoying this. No way.' It just didn't look fun for him. It just looked like a different Tom."

Along with Brady yelling at his teammates, he was previously seen destroying a tablet in the game against the New Orleans Saints. He apologized for that incident, but Roethlisberger believes the team's inconsistent play and what's going on off the field is getting to him.

"He's got a lot going on, obviously, as you hear and read about, whatever," Roethlisberger said, implying the marital issues with Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen. The former Steelers QB also thought that Brady going to Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding was a questionable move because he missed practice. "He went up to his former owner's wedding two days before," Roethlisberger said. "That is big news now, that he flew up there and missed a walk-through — but, it's whatever you choose to do."

Roethlisberger retired from the NFL after the 2021 NFL season. His announcement came shortly before Brady announced his retirement, which didn't last long because he announced his return to the NFL a month later. Brady's unretirement reportedly led to friction between him and Bündchen, and the two could be heading for a divorce.

Brady recently shared his thoughts on the challenges of an NFL season. "I almost look at like a football season like you're going away on deployment for the military," Brady said on the Let's Go! podcast. "And it's like, 'Man, here I go again.' The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself. Right? Whatever you may say — 'Ah, man, I want to, you know, make sure I spend a little more time doing this during the season,' the reality is when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance — you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done, which is why you are who you are."