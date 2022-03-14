Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Husband Tom Brady’s Decision to Un-Retire

Tom Brady is back in the NFL after announcing his retirement in February. But what does his wife think about him playing another year in the league? Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to comment on her husband’s announcement. And while she was happy when Brady announced his retirement, she is also excited to see him back on the field.

“Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!” Bündchen commented underneath Brady’s post, per PEOPLE. Brady spent the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after playing 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. In the announcement, Brady confirmed that he will play for the Buccaneers in 2022.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible.” Brady will be 45 years old when the 2022 season kicks off in September. And while he will be the oldest starting QB in the NFL, he shows no signs of slowing down as he threw for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns last year. In his career, Brady has played in 10 Super Bowls and won seven of them. He has also won the Super Bowl MVP award five times and the NFL MVP award three times.

When Brady announced his retirement in February, Bündchen sent an emotional message to her husband. “What a ride my love!” Bündchen wrote. “So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!

“We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game,” she added. “As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss. I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years. I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations.”