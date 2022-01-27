NFL Fans Honor Ben Roethlisberger Following Retirement Announcement

Ben Roethlisberger has officially retired from the NFL. After weeks of speculation, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback announced his retirement on Thursday morning. A video was posted on his Twitter account making the announcement with his family by his side.

“I don’t know how to put into words what the game of football has meant to me and what a blessing it has been,” Roethlisberger said, per NFL com. “While I know with confidence I have given my all to the game, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for all it has given me. A boy from Finley, Ohio with NFL dreams, developed at Oxford at Miami University, blessed with the honor of 18 seasons as a Pittsburgh Steeler and a place to call home. The journey has been exhilarating, defined by relationships and fueled by a spirit of competition. Yet, the time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats, and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children. I retire from football a truly grateful man.”

Roethlisberger finished his career with three Super Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl wins. He also is ranking among the top 10 in NFL history in passing yards with 64,088. Here’s a look at NFL fans honoring Roethlisberger.

Former Steeler Rocky Bleier wrote: “Ben- There are not enough words in a tweet to do you justice. You gave of yourself over and over again for the love of the game, the love of Pittsburgh,and the love of this Steelers team. There will never be another like you and I am looking forward to your future.”

Another person wrote: “A really under appreciated QB in thisglory age of QBs over the last two decades. Ben was often placed behind Brady, Manning, Brees and Rodgers in the top 5 of QBs of the last 20 years which is fair but, I’d like to say he was right there with them, not a distance 5th.”

One person tweeted: “He had a good run, now it’s time to hang it up and be a family man, who knows maybe become a coach somewhere in a couple years…. Good luck Ben and thank you.”

Another fan tweeted: “I remember watching slash and having a poster of him but I was 14 when Big Ben started and that’s mostly what I know. 10-14 I watched here and there but I didn’t really start watching until 02-03. I stopped at a stop sign and cried a bit.”

One fan said: “Great QBHOF 1st ballot. He never had a losing season and 2× champ. I don’t have to say more.”

One fan said: “Roethlisberger was a true warrior. Congratulations on a very outstanding career. Glad to see him exit the game as I am a lifetime Browns fan. Enjoy your retirement Ben!”

And this fan said: “The best matchups the Jags had was with Pittsburgh. Ben was a competitor that didn’t give up. Our teams played down to the wire in each game. Thanks all you have to the sport.”