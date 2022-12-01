Arrest Warrant Issued for Antonio Brown in Tampa

An arrest warrant has been issued for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to multiple reports. The warrant states that Brown is wanted on a battery charge stemming from a Nov. 28 incident. On the following day, a judge denied a temporary risk protection order to prevent Brown from possessing firearms or ammunition if was considered a threat to others or himself.

Police were called to Brown's home on Nov. 28 which is also occupied by Brown's ex-fiancée, the couple's four children and one of Brown's unrelated teenage sons, according to Fox 13 in Tampa Bay. "The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail," the police report revealed. "The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim."

The report went on to say that Brown had two guns inside the house. Police said Brown locked himself in the house while officers attempted to talk to him. Investigators said he would shoot the victim if she entered the home. "The suspect placed an informal eviction notice on the door … with 11/28/2022 at the date showing the victim has 7 days to gather her belongings and leave," the report said. "The suspect continued throughout the incident to state that the victim had no right to be at that residence or to even gain entry to it because she did not live there. The victim's ID has the listed address as her residence as of 10/18/2022."

Brown last played in the NFL in January this year when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was released by the team after he exited mid-game against the New York Jets. Over the last couple of years, Brown has had several run-ins with the law, including the order to pay $1.2 million to a Broward County moving truck driver after being arrested for assaulting the driver. Brown was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft and was with the team for nine seasons before spending time with the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots in 2019. In his career, Brown has been selected to the Pro Bowl seven times, the All-Pro Team five times and helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in 2020.