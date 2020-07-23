Antonio Brown Asks NFL for Update on Investigation So He Can Speak to Teams

✖

Antonio Brown wants answers from the NFL. On Wednesday, the free-agent wide receiver took to Instagram to send a message to the league about the investigation into his conduct. Brown is looking to speak to NFL teams about playing in 2020, but this comes two days after he teased his potential retirement from the league.

"[NFL] I have complied with each and every ask of your investigations throughout the past 11 months," Brown wrote as also posted a video of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell talking about Brown at the Super Bowl earlier this year. "You have had access to all of my phones, you know what the deal is in each and every situation that the media has distorted." Brown went on to say that he has been seeing a therapist and working on "all aspects of my life this past year and have become a better man because of it." Brown also noted the NFL never gave him a deadline about when the investigation will be over, which led to him saying it's "completely unacceptable."

"I demand you provide me clarity on this situation immediately if you really care about my wellbeing," Brown added. "My legal team continues to ask and you provide no answers." Brown also wants to know how the NFL "can drag its feet on any investigation it chooses on players and we just have to sit there in limbo?" He finished the message by saying he needs an update so he "can talk to these teams properly, they're waiting on you [NFL] let’s get this thing moving! We've got history to make!!"

Last year, Brown only played in one game when he was with the New England Patriots. The team cut him before the team's third game of the season due to his sexual assault lawsuit and sexual misconduct claim by two different women. In November, Brown met with NFL officials to discuss his legal issues.

Before the 2019 season, Brown was a member of the Oakland Raiders. He joined the team in March via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown didn't play one game with the Raiders due to misconduct with the team and was ultimately cut. Brown, 32, was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round in 2010. He emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the 2010 decade, being named to the Pro Bowl seven times and to the All-Pro team five times.