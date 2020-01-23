Antonio Brown Reportedly Issued Arrest Warrant for Burglary With Battery

Antonio Brown is reportedly in some hot water. According to SportsCenter, an arrest warrant has been issued for Brown’s arrest on a felony charge of burglary and battery. The athlete allegedly threw a rock at the driver of a moving vehicle and then took part in a battery against him.

Breaking: An arrest warrant has been issued for Antonio Brown on a felony charge of burglary and battery, ESPN has confirmed. Brown allegedly threw a rock at the driver of a moving truck before taking part in a battery against him, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. pic.twitter.com/Clmayens3c — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 23, 2020

TMZ detailed that the alleged incident occurred outside of Brown’s home in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The driver of the vehicle claimed that both Brown and Brown’s personal trainer, Glenn Holt, assaulted him. The driver, who has yet to be identified, claimed that he was at the athlete’s house to deliver belongings that Brown had stored in California. Once he delivered the items, he asked for the $4,000 payment for the moving service, but the football player supposedly did not hand over any cash.

The driver then claimed that he tried to leave the home, but that Brown threw a rock at his windshield before he could drive away. After leaving the property (with Brown’s belongings still inside the truck), the moving company asked the driver to go back to the athlete’s residence, as they allegedly told them that Brown would make the payment in full plus a payment to cover the damages to the truck.

When he did return, the driver alleged that Brown paid him the $4,000 in full but refused to pay for any damages to the truck. They went on to allege that after engaging in an argument over the payment, Brown made his way into the truck and got into a physical altercation with the driver. The athlete’s associates apparently restrained him following the incident.

While Holt was arrested for alleged burglary with battery following his involvement in the incident (he allegedly took the keys from the ignition in the truck in an effort to help Brown unload his belongings), police were not able to make contact with Brown despite turning up at his home (Brown reportedly refused to come outside of his house when police arrived on the scene). Because police were not able to get in contact with Brown, a warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.