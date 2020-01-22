Antonio Brown Reportedly Locks Himself Inside Home Amid Battery Investigation

An alleged battery incident took place at Antonio Brown‘s home on Tuesday afternoon. Police in Hollywood, Florida, took his trainer, Glen Holt, into custody but have not been able to contact the former NFL receiver. Now, public information officer Christian Lata has since informed reporters that Brown has “locked himself in his house.”

The incident allegedly occurred when police responded to an emergency call at Brown’s house. The individual who made the call, a moving truck driver, claimed that he was the victim of battery. Holt, who identified himself as an associate of Brown’s, was taken into custody and arraigned at the Broward County Jail on Tuesday.

Lata confirmed to USA Today that Brown is a suspect in the incident, but the police are still trying to gather more information. Attempts to contact the former Pittsburgh Steelers player have been unsuccessful as the investigation continues.

Brown hasn’t been successfully contacted by the police, but he has been active on social media. Shortly after reports surfaced that he had locked himself inside the home, the former receiver took to Twitter. He posted a brief message and wrote: “They want my name slandered.” He also posted about releasing a new song, “Official,” on iTunes.

According to reports by ESPN, Brown reportedly hired a moving truck to bring some of his belongings to his home in Florida before the alleged incident occurred. His home is located in a gated community. ESPN reports that neighbors have grown tired of Brown’s antics, including his verbal attack on police officers.

The NFL is currently investigating Brown for his involvement in a sexual assault lawsuit filed by his former trainer Britney Taylor. The league has also reportedly opened up an investigation into the current situation, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.

This current investigation pairs with an obscene outburst that Brown streamed live on Instagram earlier this month. He could be heard using explicit language and calling the police officers and his ex-girlfriend, Chelsie Kyriss, explicit names. Brown also threw a bag of obscene gummies, which he referred to as a “bag of d–ks.”

The former New England Patriots receiver has made it clear that he wants to return to the NFL and rejoin quarterback Tom Brady, but that will be made more difficult by the ongoing investigations and the alleged battery incident. Additionally, Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has reportedly cut ties with him until he gets some help.

(Photo Credit: Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)