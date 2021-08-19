Antonio Brown Kicked out of Buccaneers Practice for Fighting Titans Player

✖

Antonio Brown got very physical with a Tennessee Titans player on Thursday. During a joint practice between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Titans, Brown got into a fight with Titans cornerback Chris Jackson and was then kicked out of practice. As mentioned by CBS Sports, Brown was complaining that he was being held by Jackson before ripping his helmet off. The Buccaneers receiver then threw several punches before the two were separated.

According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, Brown did return to practice after leaving the field to cool off. Additionally, the Brown-Jackson battle wasn't the only altercation as there were four additional fights during the practice. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said they have zero tolerance for fighting.

After practice, Arians seemed to downplay the multiple fights as he just shook his head when asked about Brown. As for Vrabel, he said: "Our job is to perform football plays. Regardless of whether there are sidebars or altercations. I get it. It's hot out there. Guys are competing and trying to finish. Those things come up."

Brown re-signed with the Buccaneers in April after joining the team in October of last year. He played in eight regular-season games and caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns. Brown also played in three postseason games, including the Super Bowl, and caught eight passes for 81 yards and one touchdown.

“Life last year was uncertain,” Brown said, per ABC Action News in Tampa Bay last week. “A lot of uncertainty. Would I even get the chance to play football, being suspended? I always remember at that point last year where I was at to make sure I appreciate [this]. Having the right respect and being grateful that I'm at this point right here.”

Arians talked about Brown's health after having offseason knee surgery. "This is the healthiest he's been in a few years,” he said. “It's been bothering him for a couple of years. Now it's all clean, so it's good. It’s remarkable how he takes care of himself. He's playing at a speed that we saw four or five years ago."