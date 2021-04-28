Antonio Brown Signs New NFL Contract

✖

Antonio Brown is no longer a free agent. According to the NFL Network, Brown is signing a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His agent told the NFL Network that the contract is worth $3.1 million guaranteed, including a $2 million signing bonus.

Brown returns to Tampa Bay as he signed a one-year contract with the team in October. He was brought in after being suspended for the first half of the 2020 season. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady developed chemistry with Brown when the two were members of the New England Patriots in 2019. In eight regular-season games in 2020, Brown caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns.

"Being away from the game for a year-and-a-half, just to be able to be part of the process, to be out there with the guys today, was surreal, something I don't take for granted, something I have a great appreciation for, a better perspective about," Brown said after signing with the Buccaneers. "I took a lot of time off from the game to reevaluate myself, to look within, to get a better perspective of myself, of working on myself within and without."

Brown's contributions helped the Buccaneers reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2002 season. In the Super Bowl, Brown caught five passes for 22 yards and a touchdown to help Tampa Bay win their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

"I've just been spending a lot of time with family, working on myself within and just staying resilient, keeping the mind on a mission — that's being a football player and doing all the things that come with that, even when the times got hard, keeping myself in shape, keeping myself motivated from within, not listening to the naysayers, not giving [in to] doubt or worries about whether I'd be able to return," Brown said when talking about being away from the NFL for most of the 2019 and half of the 2020 season. "I had good trainers. I had good people around me in my corner that kept me encouraged, that kept me motivated, and I just believed."

Brown became a household name during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-2018). He was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and the All-Pro First Team four times. In his 11 seasons in the NFL, Brown has caught 886 passes for 11,746 yards and 79 touchdowns.