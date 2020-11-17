Antonio Brown Accused of Destroying Security Camera, but Not Charged Before Signing With Buccaneers

✖

Antonio Brown, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month, was accused of destroying a security camera and throwing a bicycle at a security guard on Oct. 15 according to the Miami Herald as reported by ESPN. This happened in the community where Brown resides. The Hollywood (Florida) police department was looking to charge Brown with criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, but the president of the Hollywood Oaks homeowners association declined to press charges, saying that Brown "may retaliate against her employees."

This happened before Brown signed his one-year contract with the Bucs. In a statement, the team said: "We are aware of the reported incident involving Antonio Brown prior to his signing. When Antonio joined us, we were clear about what we expected and required of him. Thus far, he has met all the expectations we have in place." Sylvia Berman, the Hollywood Oaks Homeowners Association president said the incident wasn't serious enough to press charges since Brown agreed to fix the damaged camera.

A spokeswoman from Brown, Alana Burstyn told the Miami Herald that the issues between him and the homeowners association "have been fully and amicably resolved, and everyone is getting along just fine." She then stated "I am not sure who is trying to promote this narrative." In another statement, Burstyn said "Antonio regrets that he lost his cool that day and he has made amends with the HOA (Hollywood Oaks Homeowners Association). However, he is rightly concerned that he is routinely targeted by some people for mistreatment and undue scrutiny because he is Antonio Brown. He wants to be a good neighbor, good citizen and a good teammate.''

Brown is no stranger to off-the-field issues. In July, the seven-time Pro Bowler was suspended for eight games for multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy. In 2019, Brown was accused of sexual misconduct twice and scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 14 in a civil lawsuit from one of the accusers.

Brown was signed by the Bucs to help boost the offense led by Tom Brady. In two games, Brown has recorded 10 receptions for 100 yards. In the game this past Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Brown caught six passes for 69 yards in the game in the team's 46-23 win.