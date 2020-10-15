Amazon Prime Day 2020: 5 Essential Dallas Cowboys Items Currently on Sale

✖

Amazon Prime Day is taking place through Wednesday, providing NFL fans with the opportunity to track down key items to showcase their fandom. Fortunately for customers, Amazon has several items featuring America's Team and the iconic star logo. There are clothing items on sale that bear the logo, as well as everyday household items.

Leading the way on Amazon Prime Day is a way to class up a camping trip in the woods or a night sitting around a fire pit. There are also several accessories that will turn heads at the grocery store, the lake or several other locations. Here are five of the best Dallas Cowboys items available during Amazon Prime Day.

Available for $34.99, the folding camping chair features the Dallas Cowboys' star logo and the iconic blue and silver color scheme. The chair features a mesh back to provide cooling during the hot days and two cupholders that will fit cans of your favorite beverage. View more details at Amazon here.

An important item to bring along for a camping trip or a tailgate party prior to the Cowboys' game is a canopy to block out the direct sunlight. Available for $134.99, the 9-foot by 9-foot branded canopy is the perfect companion. The water-resistant canopy provides 81-square-feet of instant shade and is tall enough to fit fans standing upright. View more details at Amazon here.

Representing the Dallas Cowboys with a branded shirt or hat is one part of showcasing fandom, but having a variety of coozies is also important. Available for $25, the coozie set includes two can, two bottle and two slim sizes while keeping drinks cold. View more details at Amazon here.

Available for $29.99, Amazon has the perfect football for an office display or Zoom background. The branded Signature Series football is full-size and features the iconic star on side and a list of the Cowboys' accomplishments on the other. The package even comes with a permanent marker for autograph sessions at training camp. View more details at Amazon here.

Available for $39.99, the FOCO women's branded canvas sneakers are an essential part of the game day outfit. The glitter pattern turns heads at tailgate parties while the shoes pair well with a jersey, hat and pair of leggings. View more details at Amazon here.

For these Dallas Cowboys deals and all Amazon Prime Day deals, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. It is Amazon's premium subscription service that includes such perks as free two-day shipping and access to several movies and TV shows. Among the included options is Amazon's exclusive series about the NFL, All Or Nothing. Past seasons include the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys. You can view all the perks that come with a Prime membership here.

