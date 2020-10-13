Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Tailgating Items for Football Season

✖

Amazon Prime Day is rapidly approaching, and Prime members are preparing to take advantage of some deals to enhance the tailgating experience. Fortunately for prospective customers, Amazon.com is already filling up with deals for those eager to take advantage of hot sales. While there are only a few items available to make tailgating more entertaining, Amazon is offering some serious value, especially to those that want to keep their drinks cold.

Now it's key to remember a few things when it comes to Prime Day deals. First, you have to subscribe to Amazon Prime. It's Amazon's premium subscription service that comes with perks like free two-day shipping and access to loads of movies and TV shows to stream. You can view all the perks that come with a Prime membership here.

In order to access the deals on top tailgating gear, you have to subscribe to Amazon Prime. Not only does this give you access to these early-bird offers, but a slew of deals coming on Tuesday and Wednesday. For now, here are three top options to make game day more entertaining.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Priced at $519 before clipping the optional $106 coupon, the 45-liter portable refrigerator will make any tailgating experience better. The device can hold up to 72 cans of soda — or other beverages — and provides power adapters for both home outlets and automobiles. Additionally, the control panel provides the ability to switch between fast cooling or a slower speed. View more details at Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

The best tailgaters show up early to start preparing the game-day meal. Priced at $170.63, the 30-inch Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker is the perfect companion. The smoker has three chrome-coated racks and a built-in temperature gauge. The 1,500-watt heating element provides constant, even temperature while smoking up to three chickens, two turkeys, three racks of ribs, or three pork butts. View more details at Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

The perfect size for a tailgate setup, this 32-inch Toshiba is priced at $119.99 and features Fire TV capabilities. The streaming apps will become beneficial when watching football at home, but Toshiba also makes switching to the digital antenna a breeze when setting up in a parking lot behind the stadium. View more details over on Amazon.

