Amazon Prime Day 2020: 5 Functional Fitness Deals to Optimize Your Workout

✖

Amazon Prime Day is taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday, and eager customers are on the hunt for items for their at-home gyms or local boxes. Fortunately for customers, Amazon has several deals going that will help them take their functional fitness to the next level. There are items for recovery, as well as those that will help improve strength and flexibility.

Leading the way on Amazon Prime Day are key recovery items that will help after a long day of heavy weightlifting. There are also several portable tools that will increase arm and core strength, both of which are critical during named workouts. Here are five of the best functional fitness items available during Amazon Prime Day.

Certain workouts task the body and build up lactic acid, making it key to properly recover in order to avoid cramps and muscular fatigue. Rolling out your legs after heavy deadlifts and box jumps is one option, but massage guns go even further. Available for $139.99, the OPOVE M3 Pro Massage Gun includes an anti-drop shell that can withstand impacts from two meters. The battery will last three hours on a full charge for when you have a truly problematic spot, and there are four different attachments. View more details at Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Gymnastic movements are key for several workouts, whether they are from CrossFit's website or another functional fitness source. Ring dips, muscle-ups and handstand push-ups are all featured in multiple workouts, but they are not easy to learn. The Emerge Wooden Olympic Gym Rings, priced at $34.97 as a lightning deal, provide a budget-friendly option to work on those necessary gymnastics skills. The rings and straps support up to 800 pounds and can hang from a high ceiling or a simple pull-up bar in the garage. View more details at Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Similar to gymnastics rings, speed ropes are critical for successfully completing both single and double-under reps during workouts. Priced between $22.99-24.99, the Goothdurs Speed Jump Rope has 360-degree ball bearings in the handles to make spinning them around even easier and helps avoid problematic tangles mid-workout. Additionally, the speed rope is adjustable for athletes of every size and does not require cutting off the extra cable with pliers. View more details at Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Sit-ups are heavily involved in many functional fitness workouts, CrossFit or otherwise. For example, the named workout Annie requires people to complete a total of 150 double under repetitions with a jump rope and 150 sit-ups. The padded Power Guidance Ab Mat, priced at $27.99, will help the abs get a complete stretch at the bottom of the sit-up and a complete contraction at the top. View more details at Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Some functional fitness workouts focus on gymnastics or jump roping, but many others require heavy weightlifting. Value-priced at $14.99-21.99, the RitFit Weight Lifting Belt will help provide crucial lumbar support during deadlifts, squats, cleans and snatches for those wanting to get into Olympic or powerlifting. The 6-inch belt has a hook-and-loop closure to provide security, and the size does not limit leg movement. View more details at Amazon here.

More Prime Day Deals

For these functional fitness deals and all Amazon Prime Day deals, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. It is Amazon's premium subscription service that includes such perks as free two-day shipping and access to several movies and TV shows. Among the included options is The Redeemed and the Dominant: Fittest On Earth, which tells the story of the 2017 CrossFit Games. There are also several behind-the-scenes featurettes focused on specific athletes like Mat Fraser, Tia-Clair Toomey, Dan Bailey, Josh Bridges and Katrin Davidsdottir. You can view all the perks that come with a Prime membership here.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.