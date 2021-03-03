Alvin Kamara Takes Up Snowboarding During Montana Trip, Jokes About 'X Games Invite'

✖

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is fully embracing his offseason. He helped sponsor NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Vargas at the Daytona Road Course and is now showing off his skills on the slopes. Kamara is fully embracing the snowboarder life.

The star running back posted a series of photos and videos on Twitter that showed him on a recent trip to Montana. He tested out a variety of moves and then went off a small jump. Kamara was finding success, but then he lost control and came crashing down on the slopes. He and the person filming both laughed about his tumble.

Then I said you know what... I am cute... but then God said sit yo stupid ass down 😭😂😂😂🏂 pic.twitter.com/CUGJaazvOt — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) March 2, 2021

"Aite so basically.... don’t invite me nowhere unless there’s snow there. And don’t talk to me unless you live in Montana," Kamara wrote in the caption of one video. "nahh but really, day 1 and i already got an x games invite."

The four-time Pro Bowl running back made it clear that he is enjoying his time in Montana. He declared that he bought a house after breathing Montana air for a few hours. "I live in Montana now. Leave me alone," he tweeted.

Kamara returned to the slopes on Tuesday and showed off how he is improving. He donned a custom No. 41 Nashville Predators jersey with his name on the back and then slid across a box. This trick is one that newcomers don't regularly attempt during their first few days on the slopes, but Kamara successfully pulled it off.

The star running back is not the only high-profile figure embracing the sport of snowboarding in recent weeks. Travis Scott also learned to love it during an outing with Olympian Shaun White. The pair hit the slopes prior to the 2021 X Games on Buttermilk Mountain and showed off their fun with multiple posts on social media.

Like Kamara, Scott also attempted some moves on the box. The rapper revealed that he only has about a month of experience, but he still successfully completed the trick. He celebrated by yelling "Let's f—ing go!" several times while a group of bystanders cheered him on. Scott said that he was overly hyped after finding success and called White one of his favorite humans ever.