✖

NFL running back Alvin Kamara entered the world of NASCAR as a fan in 2020 following the ban of the Confederate flag at all races. He attended the Dixie Vodka 400 and wore Bubba Wallace gear, but now he is fully diving into stock car racing. Kamara is partnering with JD Motorsports to sponsor driver Ryan Vargas during Saturday's Xfinity Series race.

According to a press release, the deal came together after the season-opening Xfinity Series race. Vargas and the JD Motorsports team did not have a primary sponsor for the road course race, so he headed to social media in order to potentially attract a new partner. Kamara responded and expressed interest in highlighting The Big Squeezy, a chain of juice bars across Louisiana that he co-owns. The Big Squeezy has nine locations throughout the state and plans to open even more in the future.

🚨NEWS🚨 Beyond excited to announce that I’ve teamed up with @Saints RB @A_kamara6 & his company The Big Squeezy for this weekend’s race at the Daytona Road Course! Alvin’s excitement about NASCAR is unmatched & I’m honored to be the guy he jumps into the sport with!💪🏼🚀 pic.twitter.com/p9FyUlGCzl — Ryan Vargas (@RyanVargas_23) February 17, 2021

"Having the opportunity to work with Alvin Kamara and The Big Squeezy is such a huge honor," Vargas said in a press release. "As one of the best Running Backs in the game, I know Alvin puts 110% effort into everything he does and that can easily be said for myself and our #6 JD Motorsports Team. I’m excited to be a part of Alvin’s first step into the NASCAR Industry and I believe this is just the start a long, successful partnership!"

Sponsorships can take time to develop, but Kamara used the same speed that he displays on the football field. Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass reported that the deal came together over the past week. Vargas clarified that it was actually within the past 36 hours. The two sides worked quickly and set up the new deal ahead of Saturday's race.

"When this opportunity presented itself, I knew I couldn't let it slip by! I did a bit of research on Ryan as an individual and JD Motorsports and was impressed with what I read," Kamara tweeted on Wednesday. "I'm excited to play a small role in what they already have going on. In the same breath, I'm just as excited for the opportunity that this gives The Big Squeezy. With us gearing up for franchising our new express concept in 2021, I think this gives us an avenue to express our passion for serving healthy fresh foods and juices throughout the country!"

The Big Squeezy sponsorship will debut on Saturday during the Super Start Batteries 188 at the Daytona Road Course. The race will take place at 5 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. Vargas will start in the 12th position behind the wheel of the No. 6 Chevrolet Camaro, next to Kyle Weatherman and the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro.