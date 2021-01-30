Travis Scott and Shaun White Snowboard Together After Rapper Quickly Picks up Extreme Sport

✖

Travis Scott just showed off his abilities on the slopes. The rapper recently headed to the mountain with X Games legend Shaun White in order to improve his snowboard skills. Despite only having roughly a month of experience, Scott has made a massive amount of progress.

The rapper posted a series of photos on Instagram that showed him, White and some others on the mountain. These images captured the men on the ski lift and at various stages of the session. Scott also posted a video that showed him snowboarding across a box before jumping off and nailing the landing while a group of people cheered. "Let's f—ing go!" he yelled several times after successfully pulling off the trick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

"Shaun held it down while I tried my first box. I’m overly hyped cause I picked this board up on January 1st," Scott wrote in the caption of one Instagram post. He said in another that the Olympian is one of his favorite humans ever.

The snowboard outing took place as White prepares for his first competition of the season. He is returning to the X Games, which started on Friday and run until Sunday. He will face off with other snowboarders on the slopes of Buttermilk Mountain while trying to add yet another gold medal to his large collection.

White showed off one of his practice runs on Friday. He started the run with a fancy spin at the top of the slope before diving into the pipe. White pulled off some easy grabs and spins at the start of the run but broke out a massive trick at the very end. His followers on Instagram reacted by proclaiming that White has a very different definition of "warmup" than they do, but that fact didn't diminish their excitement about his return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

The return to the X Games is a major moment for White considering that he hasn't competed in snow for three years. His last outing took place at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics where he won his third gold medal. White last competed at the X Games in 2017, finishing 11th in SBD SuperPipe. His absence took place amid a switch back to skateboarding and a bid to compete in the new Summer Olympics event at the 2020 Tokyo Games. However, COVID-19 forced the delay of the Olympics until July 2021, so White shifted his focus back to competitive snowboarding.