'All American' Season 3 Can't Come Soon Enough for Fans

By Brian Jones

Season 3 of All American will premiere very soon and fans are ready. Last week, The CW announced the third season of the football drama will premiere on Jan. 18. It will come 10 months after the Season 2 finale aired, which received rave reviews from critics.

During the summer, All American cast member Taye Diggs spoke to PopCulture.com about returning to work for Season 3 filming. "Season 3 is definitely coming, and as you can imagine, everybody's very excited to get back to work," Diggs said. "As of now, we're supposed to go back to shooting September, October. But you know, everything is kind of up in the air. But the good news is that there definitely is a season three [...] the writers have extra time to write so the writing will be done we know that for sure."

All American tells the story of star high school player Spencer James. He is from Los Angeles and is recruited to play at Beverly Hills High School. As he tries to have success on the field, he is battling life in two different worlds - Beverly Hills and Crenshaw. The story is inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 2011. Here's a look at fans reacting to the news of the Season 3 premiere date.

Fans already want to see some romances rekindled in the new season. Not too many details of the third season have been released. But with this being Senior year, anything is possible.  

Fans are also making their predictions for the third season. A lot happened in Season 2, which means there could be a lot of surprises in store for Spencer and company. 

This fan is getting goosebumps just thinking about it. When All American begins airing, football season will be coming to an end, so this is a great alternative for die-hard football fans. 

Could the third season of All American be the best yet? Only time will tell, but based on how the first two seasons went, that is not a bold statement to say from this fan. The first two seasons have been big for the show and there's no reason Season 3 can't do the same thing. 

This fan had an interesting suggestion for Season 3. With it being Senior year, does this mean All American on the verge of ending? Not likely, but will have to wait and see how Season 3 plays out 

This is a good birthday present for this fan. Don't be surprised if the Twitter user binge watches the first two seasons on Netflix to get ready for Season 3. In fact, it's likely many fans will do just that. 

Fans want January to arrive right now. And based on everything that has happened this year, it makes sense for fans to want that to happen. Season 3 of  All American could see a record number of viewers based on the reactions from these fans. 

