'All American' Season 3 Can't Come Soon Enough for Fans

Season 3 of All American will premiere very soon and fans are ready. Last week, The CW announced the third season of the football drama will premiere on Jan. 18. It will come 10 months after the Season 2 finale aired, which received rave reviews from critics.

During the summer, All American cast member Taye Diggs spoke to PopCulture.com about returning to work for Season 3 filming. "Season 3 is definitely coming, and as you can imagine, everybody's very excited to get back to work," Diggs said. "As of now, we're supposed to go back to shooting September, October. But you know, everything is kind of up in the air. But the good news is that there definitely is a season three [...] the writers have extra time to write so the writing will be done we know that for sure."

All American tells the story of star high school player Spencer James. He is from Los Angeles and is recruited to play at Beverly Hills High School. As he tries to have success on the field, he is battling life in two different worlds - Beverly Hills and Crenshaw. The story is inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 2011. Here's a look at fans reacting to the news of the Season 3 premiere date.