'All American' Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed

The third season of All American will arrive very soon. The CW recently announced its premiere dates for all their shows and the football drama will return for Season 3 on Jan. 18. The number of episodes for the new season hasn't been announced, but it's likely there will be 16 since that was the number for Season 1 and Season 2.

Back in July, All American cast member Taye Diggs spoke to PopCulture.com about getting back to work for the third season. "Season 3 is definitely coming, and as you can imagine, everybody's very excited to get back to work," Diggs said. "As of now, we're supposed to go back to shooting September, October. But you know, everything is kind of up in the air. But the good news is that there definitely is a season three [...] the writers have extra time to write so the writing will be done we know that for sure."

Season 2 ended with Diggs' character, Billy Baker, getting offered by star player Sencer James [Daniel Ezra] to join him at South Central as they would both leave Beverly Hills High School. Baker also on the verge of divorcing his wife but that remains up in the air. While that is going on, James is dealing with an injury he suffered after being shot in the shoulder.

"This is what I know: I know that I'm excited to go back to work because very rarely when you're on a show that is doing well you usually know the choices you're gonna make as an actor because I've been playing this character for two seasons," Diggs stated. "But now that they're switching this up and I'm gonna be literally coaching for the opposing team but still having a son that is the quarterback for the team I used to coach for, I have no idea how the writers are going to approach that."

All American has received critical acclaim, earning 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2 was big for the show as it earned a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%. All American also stars Bre-Z, Samantha Logan, Greta Onieogou, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian and Chelsea Tavares. The show is based on the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, who played for the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins. He was a member of the Giants when the team won the Super Bowl in 2011.